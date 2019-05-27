Auto Pins (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at registered office 2776 PYARELAL MOTOR MARKETKASHMERE GATE DELHI - 110006, had taken inter-alia, the following decisions:

As per Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting the followings:



1. 1 Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.



1. 2 Statutory Auditors Report for the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



1. 3 Declaration by the Company (for Audit Report with unmodified opinion) pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





