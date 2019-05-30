Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company at the meeting of the Board of Directors has received intimation dated 30th May, 2019 from Shri Ramnivas R. Saboo (DIN: 03294755), Independent Director, conveying his intention to resign from the Board with immediate effect, i.e. w.e.f. 30th May, 2019, due to his age and personal pre-occupations.

Pdf Link: Automobile Products Of India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com