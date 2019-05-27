This is to inform you that the Analyst/Investor Conference Call has been organized on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at 11.00 A.M (IST) to discuss on the Financial performance for 4Q FY19.

Pdf Link: Automotive Axles Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

