Autoriders Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Dear Sir,

We are furnishing herewith newspaper cutting of Notice of Board Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on August 13, 2019 which has been published in the following newspapers
1. Free Press Journal (English-all editions) dated 06.08.2019-circulating in the Maharashtra.

2. Navshakti (Marathi) dated 06.08.2019 being published in language of the region where the registered office of the company is situated.

This is your information.
Yours Faithfully,

For Autoriders Finance Limited

Pdf Link: Autoriders Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Autoriders Finance Ltd

