AUTORIDERS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) To consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.



2) To adapt and approve notice and Directors Report and annexures thereof, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year 2018-19



3) To approve the date of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company.



4) Any other business with the permission of the Chair



Pdf Link: Autoriders Finance Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Going To Be Held On Tuesday 13Th August 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com