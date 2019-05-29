This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company met on Wednesday, 29.05.2019 at our registered office and have noted and approved the following matters:-



1) Approved Audited Financial results for the year ended 31.03.2019.



We are now enclosing herewith the signed Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended 31.03.2019 alongwith Auditors Report.



Please take note of this and put up the above for the information of the members of the company.





This is for your information.



Yours Faithfully,



For Autoriders Finance Limited,



Pdf Link: Autoriders Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com