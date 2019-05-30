Pursuant to Regulation 30 read alongwith Schedule III Part A (A) and in compliance of Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are please to inform you that the yearly audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31/03/2019 approved in the Board Meeting of the Company held on 29/05/2019 and the same is published in newspapers.



We are enclosing herewith the relevant newspapers cutting along with the Auditors Report for your reference and records.



You are requested to please take on record the above said information.

Pdf Link: Available Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

