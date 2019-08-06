Avanti Feeds Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Further to our letter first cited, we enclose herewith the transcript of the Audio Conference Call for Investors conducted on 25th July, 2019 regarding the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company, for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2019.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you
Yours faithfully
for Avanti Feeds Limited


C. RAMACHANDRA RAO
JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR,
COMPANY SECRETARY & CFO

Pdf Link: Avanti Feeds Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
