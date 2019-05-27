Avanti Feeds Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Sub: Avanti Feeds Limited -Newspapers publication in connection with the Audited Financial results for QE & Year ended 31st March, 2019 - Reg.

Ref: Our letter No: AFL/BSE & NSE/2019-20/ dated 25th May, 2019

Further to our letter cited, we enclose herewith copies of News Paper clippings published on 26th May, 2019 in Financial Express (all editions) and Andhra Prabha (Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam editions), in connection with Audited Financial Results for the QE & Year ended 31st March, 2019 approved by Board on 25.05.2019.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Pdf Link: Avanti Feeds Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Avanti Feeds Ltd

Related

