Please find enclosed herewith Newspaper Publication of Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 in compliance with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



We request you to please take the above on your record in compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 at the earliest.



Pdf Link: Avi Polymers Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com