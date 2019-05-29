Avi Polymers Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with 33 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are pleased to submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company duly held today i.e. Wednesday 29th May, 2019 at 04:00 PM and concluded at 06:15 PM as follows:



The board of directors of the company has approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with Audit Report given by Statutory Auditor of the Company.



A copy of the said results along with the Auditors Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 is enclosed herewith.



