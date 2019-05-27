Aviva Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today, i.e. on May 27, 2019, at the corporate office of the Company at C-3/1001, Anushruti Tower, Nr Jain Derasar, Opp. New York Tower, Nr Thaltej Cross Road, S.G Highway, Ahmedabad 380 054, which was commenced at 1:30 pm and concluded at 03:45 pm have;

1. Considered, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2019 along with Audit Report and Declaration of unmodified opinion.

2. Considered, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.

3. Appointed Ms. Payal Dhamecha as a Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2018-19. The brief profile in due regards is attached herewith.



