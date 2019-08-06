Avon Mercantile Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

With reference to regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed herewith the copies of Newspaper publication in respect of Notice of the Board Meeting published in the newspapers for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 in the following Newspapers :

3. The Financial Express, New Delhi; and
4. Jansatta, New Delhi

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Pdf Link: Avon Mercantile Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
Avon Mercantile Ltd

