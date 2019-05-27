Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limited - Intimation Of Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer Of The Company

Pursuant to Section 203 of Companies, Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 6 read with regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Ms. Shilpa Bhatia, an associate member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India holding membership No. 49386, has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 25th May, 2019 subject to ratification by the Board of directors in the forthcoming meeting

