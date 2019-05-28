Avt Natural Products Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 09, 2019)

AVT Natural Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have approved the following:



- Final Dividend of Re.0.20 per equity share (20%) with face value of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2018-19.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com