Avt Natural Products Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We write to inform that the board in its meeting approved the following:

a. Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.

b. Final Dividend of Re.0.20 per equity share (20%) with face value of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2018- 19.

c. 33rd Annual General Meeting shall be held on Friday, the 9th August 2019.

d. Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 3rd August 2019 to 9th August 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of dividend and 33rd Annual General Meeting.

e. Commercial operation of the wholly owned subsidiary viz., AVT Natural S.A. DE C.V, Mexico is planned from June 2019.

f. The meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 1.50 P.M.



Further, we enclose herewith the Audit Report issued by M/s PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the above results.

