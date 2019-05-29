Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1.00 p.m and concluded at 3.00 p.m inter alia, has duly considered and Approved -



1.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report and Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion.



2.Appointment of M/s. Dixit Dattatray & Associates, Chartered Accountants, for conducting Internal Audit under section 139 of the Companies Act 2013 for the year 2019-2020.



Pdf Link: Avtil Enterprise Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

