Axel Polymers Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Reconstitution Of Committees Of The Board Of The Company

Dear Sir,

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 28-05-2019
Has Reconstitution of Committees of the Board of the Company.

Kindly take same on record and Oblige.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
