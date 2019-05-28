Dear Sir,



We wish to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 28-05-2019

Has Reconstitution of Committees of the Board of the Company.



Kindly take same on record and Oblige.



Pdf Link: Axel Polymers Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Reconstitution Of Committees Of The Board Of The Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com