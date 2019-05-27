Axis Bank Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Enclosed, please find a copy of letter received from Karvy Fintech Pvt. Ltd., Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Bank, in relation to receipt of documents by them for issue of duplicate share certificate of the Bank

Pdf Link: Axis Bank Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
