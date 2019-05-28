Enclosed, please find a copy of letter received from Karvy Fintech Pvt. Ltd., Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Bank, in relation to receipt of documents by them for issue of duplicate share certificate of the Bank.



You are requested to take note of above and arrange to bring it to the notice of all concerned.



Pdf Link: Axis Bank Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com