With reference to Clause 50(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the due date for payment of interest on Unsecured Subordinated, Perpetual, Additional Tier I, Basel III Compliant Non-Convertible Debentures (Series - 28) is on 28th June 2019.

Pdf Link: Axis Bank Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com