Axis Bank Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

With reference to Clause 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that the payment of interest on Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Debenture (Sr. 24) has been made on 27th May 2019 for the period 28th May 2018 to 26th May 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
