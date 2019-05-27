With reference to Clause 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that the payment of interest on Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Debenture (Sr. 24) has been made on 27th May 2019 for the period 28th May 2018 to 26th May 2019.

Pdf Link: Axis Bank Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

