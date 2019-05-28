With reference to above, we inform that the Record Date for payment of interest on Unsecured Subordinated, Perpetual, Additional Tier I, Basel III Compliant Non-Convertible Debentures (Series - 28) due on 28th June 2019 for the period 28th June 2018 to 27th June 2019, will be on 13th June 2019.



Accordingly, the Debenture holders, whose names will appear on the Register of Debenture holders under Series 28 (ISIN INE238A08443) of the Bank as on 13th June 2019, will be entitled to receive the interest amount due on 28th June 2019.



Pdf Link: Axis Bank Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com