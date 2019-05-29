This is to inform you that the Committee of Whole-time Directors of the Bank (the Committee) at its meeting held today has pursuant to receipt of the Exercise Notice and balance 75 % consideration towards conversion of convertible warrants from the Investors, approved the issuance and allotment of 4,53,57,385 equity shares of the Bank.

Pdf Link: Axis Bank Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com