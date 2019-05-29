The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:

1. Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the half-year and year ended on 31st March, 2019 alongwith Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon attached herewith;

We declare that the aforesaid Audit Reports are with unmodified opinion.

2. Re-appointment of Mr. Anand S. Lavingia, Practising Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Secretarial Audit of the Company for F.Y. 2019-20. Brief profile of Secretarial Auditor is enclosed.

3. Appointment of Mr. Harsh Shah, Chartered Accountant, (Membership No: 189228) as an internal Auditors of the Company for Internal Audit of the Company for F.Y. 2019-20. Brief profile of Internal Auditor is enclosed.

4. All other businesses as per agenda circulated.



Pdf Link: Axita Cotton Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com