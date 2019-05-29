Please find enclosed herewith Statement of Deviation or Variation under Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 for the period ended March 31, 2019. There was no deviation in the utilization of proceeds of public issue from the objects as stated in the prospectus of the issue.

Pdf Link: Axita Cotton Ltd - Regulation 32 Under SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com