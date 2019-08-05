Axon Ventures Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12.08.2019

Axon Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2019 along with Limited Review Report thereon.

To recommend members for re-appointment of Mr. Girraj Agarwal, Director (DIN: 00290959), as director who is retiring by rotation and being eligible offered himself for Re-appointment.

To take note of reappointment of M/s. Pravin Chandak & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Registration no. 116627w) as Statutory Auditor for the financial year 2019-20.

To consider and approve Directors Reports and Corporate Governance report together with certifications from CEO/CFO for the year ended 31.03.2019.



To consider and fix the dates for the closing of Register of Members and Transfer Books.



To Consider and fix day, date, time and venue and calendar of events and Draft Notice for 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting and poll process for 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

