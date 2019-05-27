Axtel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend @ Rs. 1.50 P. (15%) per Equity share, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Axtel Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com