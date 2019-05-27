Axtel Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company has recommended dividend @ Rs.1.50 (Rupee One and Fifty Paise) i.e. 15% per equity share of Rs.10 for the financial year ended 31st March,2019, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 27th May, 2019.

We will intimate the record date/ date of book closure for the purpose of annual general meeting and determining entitlement of the shareholders for the dividend in due course as required under the Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

