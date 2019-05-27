Dear Sir/Maam,



Pursuant to Regulation 50(1) and other applicable regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Company has issued and allotted 70,000 rated, listed, redeemable, secured, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of INR 10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only) each, aggregating INR 70,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Seventy Crore Only) on December 24, 2018. In furtherance to the above, 1st coupon payment on the above mentioned Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is due for payment on 24th June 2019 (Monday). Details of the issuance are detailed below:



1) Secured Rated Listed Redeemable Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures (Series 1) issued on private placement basis of Rs.70,000/- each.

2) Quantity: 2,00,00,000

3) Market Lot: 100

4) Scrip Code: 958484

5) Scrip ID on the Bolt System: 1350AFPL25

6) Detail Name on the Bolt System: AFPL-13.50%-24-12-25-PVT

7) ISIN Number: INE501X07117

8) Credit Rating: ICRA BBB

9) Value: Rs.10,000/-

10) Paid up Value: Rs.10,000/-

11) Rate of Interest: 13.50% p.a.

12) Date(s) of Payment of Interest: Half Yearly 24/06/2019 To 24/12/2025

13) Actual/Deemed Date of allotment: 24/12/2018

14) Date of Redemption: 24/12/2025

15) Put / Call option: CALL 24/12/2021 CALL 24/12/2024 PUT 24/12/2021 PUT 24/12/2024



This is for your information, record and appropriate dissemination.

Pdf Link: Aye Finance Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com