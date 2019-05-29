Aye Finance Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP

In compliance with the Regulation 52(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no material deviation in the use of proceeds of Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures raised by the Company from the objects stated in the offer document.

