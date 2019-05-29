Aye Finance Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Declaration for Audit Report/s with Unmodified Opinion(s)

In compliance with the Regulation 52(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we hereby declare that M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company have submitted the Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Annual Audited financial results of the Company for the Financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com