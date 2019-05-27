Aye Finance Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

Dear Sir/Maam,



Pursuant to Regulation 60 and other applicable regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Record date for the 1st coupon payment on 70,000 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of INR 10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only) each, aggregating to INR 70,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Seventy Crores Only) is fixed on June 9, 2019 (Sunday).



On the above mentioned NCDs, Coupon payment of approximately INR 45,834,157/- (Rupees Four crore Fifty-Eight Lakh Thirty-Four Thousand and One Hundred and Fifty-Seven only) is due on June 24, 2019 (Monday).



This is for your information, record and appropriate dissemination.

