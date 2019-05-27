Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27th May 2019 has recommended a final dividend of 10% on equity share capital of the Company i.e. Re. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, out of the profits for the Financial Year 2018-19, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend outflow will be Rs. 31,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty One Lac) excluding tax on dividends, if declared in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: B & A LTD. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com