



















The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today inter-alia transacted the following business.:-



AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT



1. Approval of audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31st March 2019 (standalone and Consolidated). M/s. R. Sathyanarayanan & Co, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Report with modified opinion along with Statement on impact of Modified opinion thereon.



Please find enclosed Audited Financial Results, Audit Report, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and

Statement on Impact of Modified Opinion thereon.the year ended on March 31, 2019.



ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



The 24th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th June 2019











CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS



The Register of members will be closed from 24th June 2019 to 27th June 2019 (both days inclusive)



The Board Meeting commenced at 15.30 Hours and concluded at 19.00 Hours.





Pdf Link: Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com