Subject:- Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019.



Dear Sir,



We refer to our earlier letter No. BCL/SEC/BSE/3880/2018-2019 dated 8th May, 2019 informing you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is convened on Wednesday 29th May, 2019 to consider amongst other business the consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March, 2019.



Accordingly, the meeting of the Board of Directors was held today in which the Board of Directors have considered, approved, and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March, 2019. We also enclose herewith Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to date Results issued by Amar Bafna & Associates Chartered Accountants Mumbai, the Auditors of the Company.



The Company does not have any Subsidiary/ Associate company and hence the Consolidated Financial Results are not applicable.



The Directors have not recommended any Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019. We are enclosing herewith the said Standalone Audited Annual Financial Results, for your information & records.





DECLARATION:



We hereby declare that the Auditors of the Company has given the unmodified opinion on the said Audited Annual Financial statements.



You are requested to put it on your electronic media for the information of the Members.



Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd

[Previously known as Bagadia Colourchem Ltd]







Namrata Jain

Director

(DIN: 07052846)



Pdf Link: Bagadia Colourchem Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com