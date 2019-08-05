Baid Leasing And Finance Co.Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In continuation of our intimation dated August 03, 2019 with regard to board meeting notice and pursuant to regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the Newspaper Advertisements published in newspaper of Financial Express on August 04, 2019 and Nafa Nuksan on August 05, 2019. The same has been made available on the Company website www.balfc.com.

Published on August 05, 2019
