Baid Leasing And Finance Co.Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Baid Leasing & Finance Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, have recommended Final dividend of Rs. 1.00/- (10% of Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each) per equity share for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com