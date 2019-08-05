In continuation with our letter dated July 18, 2019 and in consonance with the captioned, we wish to inform you that the matter was taken up before Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), all the parties were heard and it was recorded that none of the statutory bodies have any pending objections and the order was reserved. As and when the order is received by the company due intimation/compliances will be made.



This is for your information. We request you to kindly take the same on your record.



Pdf Link: Baid Leasing And Finance Co.Ltd. - Corporate Action-Updates on Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com