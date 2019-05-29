Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our earlier intimation, please note that the Company has participated today i.e. May 29, 2019 in the B&K Conference - Trinity 2019 arranged by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. The discussions and presentation at the conference were on the financial and other information covered in the Investors Presentation which was submitted to the Exchange vide our letters dated April 9, 2019 and May 9, 2019 and uploaded on our website.



You are requested to take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com