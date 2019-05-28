Bajaj Global Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

1. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 28th May,2019 at 1.00 P.M and concluded at 3.30 P.M ;



2. The Board of Directors has considered and approved the following:



i) The Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) for the fourth quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2019.



ii) The Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019. Please note that the opinion given by the Statutory Auditors in the enclosed Audit Report is unmodified opinion.



Further, we are enclosing herewith the statement of Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Fourth Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2019 duly signed along with the Auditors Report as provided by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.



You are, therefore requested to take the aforesaid on your record and oblige.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com