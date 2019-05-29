Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- (40%) per Equity Share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each of the Financial Year 2018-19.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com