ln Compliance with Regulation 39 (3) of Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as informed by the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, intimation is hereby given regarding Issuance of Duplicate share certificate(s) as mentioned below;





Pdf Link: Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com