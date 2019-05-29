This is with reference to above subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has considered and approved the following:



(i) The Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter & Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



(ii) The Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019. The Report of the Auditors contain unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3)d of the Listing Regulation, as amended from time to time.



(iii) Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs 4/- (40%) per Equity Share having Face Value of Rs 10/- each of the Financial Year 2018-19.



Further, we are enclosing herewith the statement of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2019 duly signed along with the Auditors Report as provided by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.



The Meeting was commenced at 12.00 pm and concluded at 3.00 p.m.



Pdf Link: Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com