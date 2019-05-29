BAL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) Audited stand alone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended 31.3.2019.



b) Recommendation of dividend , if any for the financial year 2018.19.

Pdf Link: Bal Pharma Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com