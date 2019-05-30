Balasore Alloys Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Balasore Alloys Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.40 per share i.e. @ 8% on the nominal value of share, which shall be payable subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

