Balkrishna Industries Ltd. - 57Th Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday, The 13Th July, 2019 At 10:00 A.M

57th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 13th July, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at B-66, Waluj MIDC, Waluj Industrial Area, Aurangabad 431 136, Maharashtra

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Balkrishna Industries Ltd

