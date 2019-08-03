Balkrishna Industries Ltd. - Board to consider First Interim Dividend

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and to consider declaration of 1st lnterim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2019-2020.



The company has intimated vide its letter dated June 29, 2019, the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from July 01, 2019 and end 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 becoming generally available information.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com