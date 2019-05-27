Balkrishna Industries Ltd. - Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Shall Remain Closed For The Purpose Of 57Th Annual General Meeting And Payment Of Final Dividend For Year Ended 31St March, 2019. If Declared At The Said Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Monday, the 8th July, 2019 to Tuesday, the 9th July, 2019 (both days inclusive) tor the purpose of 57th Annual General Meeting and determination of Members eligible for payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share i.e (100%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the year ended 31st March, 2019, if declared at the said Annual General Meeting.



