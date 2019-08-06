Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with Schedule III please note that the Company has published notice in the newspapers in English language on 4th August, 2019 and in Bangla and Hindi language on 6th August, 2019 to state that individual communication has been sent to all concerned Shareholders regarding transfer of equity shares of the Company to demat account of Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), three months before the due date of such transfer, pursuant to Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with IEPF (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules 2016. The said copies of notices are attached with this intimation.

Pdf Link: Balmer Lawrie & Co.Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com